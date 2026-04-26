Windthorst, Texas tornado: Large rain-wrapped twister spotted near Scotland; check path, videos

A large rain-wrapped tornado was spotted in Windthorst, Texas, amid tornado-warned storms across much of North Texas. Tornado sirens started blazing in Windthorst as the twister was first spotted in Scotland, Texas. Representational. (Unsplash) Tornado path: According to early reports, the twister originated north of Archer City, gathering strength and moving Southwest towards Scotland, Texas, where it was first spotted, leading to Windthorst. Here's a video of the tornado:

The twister has been spotted amid a tornado warning for Windhorst and the rest of Archer County, Texas, till 7:30om CDT. The NWS noted in an update that there was an observed tornado on the ground.

As of now, no damage has been reported. Also read: Enid Vance Air Force Base tornado damage: Videos show large twister tearing through Oklahoma Here's another video of the tornado shared by meteorologist Johnny Kelly. It shows a large, dark rotation indicating the rain wrapped around the twister as it is moving southeast.