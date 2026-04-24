Enid Vance Air Force Base tornado damage: Videos show large twister tearing through Oklahoma

Vance Air Force base in Enid, Oklahoma reportedly took a direct hit from the tornado on Thursday, as scary visuals emerged on social media. Earlier, a tornado emergency was declared after a twister was spotted near the air force base there. A tornado damaged Vance Air Force base in Enid, Oklahoma, as per reports. (Facebook/Charla Enns) A tornado emergency was also issued for southeast Enid as a large and destructive tornado tore through central Garfield County. The National Weather Service (NWS) had said a tornado warning remained in effect until 8:45pm CDT, and at 8:21pm CDT, a ‘confirmed large and destructive tornado’ was seen near Vance Air Force Base, traveling east at about 20mph. Also Read | Beatrice tornado warning: Ellis, Harbine in Nebraska also on alert; scary visuals of storm emerge Scary visuals of the tornado near Vance Air Force base began to surface, as locals prayed for safety. Enid tornado: Visuals from near Vance Air Force base Several photos were shared by KAKE news, a local outlet.

It showed the aftermath of the tornado. “Search and rescue is ongoing after a massive tornado struck the city of Enid, Oklahoma, and Vance Air Force Base,” the post read. A video showed the deadly tornado tearing through the base.

Another video was shared of the twister, with one person saying it was ‘right in the middle’ of the air force base.

Yet another clip showed the size of the twister.

“Search and rescue operations at Vance AFB are now SUSPENDED due to a major gas leak after a violent tornado scored a direct hit. Major structural damage reported. Casualties confirmed in the area,” one page claimed, though there's no official confirmation of the same. HT.com could not independently verify this claim. Another page, sharing a clip from Enid wrote “There has been reports of destroyed buildings and cars thrown through the air.”

A person claiming to be a Navy veteran on X, wrote, “Praying for everyone at Vance Air Force Base tonight. Hoping as many make it through this as possible.” Yet another clip from the scene was shared.

Many urged people to stay safe and avoid movement until the danger passed completely. “This was sent in by Joshua O’Reilly who was on Vance Air Force Base taking this video. This is the tornado that was just south of Enid, Ok. Praying for the folks in the path of this tornado and for everyone effected by tonight’s severe weather,” one person wrote sharing another clip showing the destruction done by the twister.

Others shared photos of the tornado at Vance Air Force base.