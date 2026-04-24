Beatrice tornado warning: Ellis, Harbine in Nebraska also on alert; scary visuals of storm emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Beatrice, Harbine, and Ellis, in Nebraska on Thursday as scary visuals of the storm was shared on social media. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted “Tornado Warning continues for Beatrice NE, Harbine NE and Ellis NE until 3:15 PM CDT”.

Another person shared a photo of the map of the area to show which parts would be impacted. "In addition to the tornado warning. there is rotation in the storm at the tail-end (south) end of the line. Keep an eye on this; "heads up" Beatrice," they wrote in a warning for Beatrice.

Another post warned “Tornado Warning for Gage and Jefferson Counties, NE. Radar indicates rotation and golf ball size hail moving toward Beatrice, NE and DeWitt, NE at 30 MPH. If you are near the Hoyle North 77 Mobile Home Park, take shelter in a sturdy building immediately!”.

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Beatrice Middle School also put out a post amid the tornado warning. “Families - We will not dismiss students until the Tornado Warning is lifted. This may be after our normal 3:15pm dismissal. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote. Another person added “All buildings are in Shelter because of the tornado warning. Dismissal will occur as normal when warning is lifted.”

Beatrice, Nebraska: Scary visuals of storm emerge Meanwhile, photos of the storm forming to the west of Beatrice was shared on social media.

“Tornado warned storm West of Beatrice, NE right now,” one wrote, putting up a photo of an overcast sky.