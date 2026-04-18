Lena tornado damage: Illinois village left with trail of destruction after powerful storm

A powerful storm system that swept through parts of the US Midwest has left a trail of destruction in Lena, Illinois, where a reported tornado caused significant structural damage, uprooted trees, and scattered debris across the small town, according to ABC WQAD. A tornado has ravaged Lena, Illinois, causing severe damage and leaving thousands without power. Emergency crews are on-site, but access to the area is restricted (Unsplash)

Drone footage captured shortly after impact shows widespread destruction with damaged rooftops, broken and debris in residential areas.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office said that downed trees and wires make it impossible to enter Lena and has asked the public to avoid the area.

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Drone footage reveals scale of destruction The drone video circulating online shows entire sections of Lena affected, with homes appearing partially destroyed and large debris scattered across roads and yards. In some areas, trees have been snapped or uprooted entirely.

Video reports from CBS News Chicago also confirmed that a tornado was reported in the area, with footage showing damaged buildings and emergency crews responding to the situation.

Residents described chaotic scenes as the storm passed through, with strong winds tearing through neighborhoods in a matter of minutes. Weather Fatalities on X has reported that there have been no immediate reports of fatalities.

The community is closed, with no traffic entering or leaving until further notice, according to a Sheriff's Office advisory, WIFR reported.