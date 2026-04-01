Cleveland tornado warning: Scary wall cloud seen as city braces for extreme weather; videos
A massive wall cloud loomed over Cleveland during a tornado warning; residents were urged to shelter in place as conditions worsened.
A massive wall cloud was spotted over Cleveland amid a tornado warning for the city, along with several other places in Ohio, by the NWS. The residents of the Cleveland metro area were asked to shelter-in-place in a warning amid the impending tornado risk, which expired at 6:15pm ET.
Videos surfaced from Cleveland which showed a massive wall cloud over the city as the weather condition deteriorated and a tornado warning was issues. Here's a video shared by a local photographer via the Facebook page, I am from Cleveland.
Other parts of northeastern Ohio were also included in the warning by the National Weather Service amid a radar-indicated possibility of a PDS tornado. Affected area spans several suburbs east of Cleveland, including Mentor, Euclid, Eastlake, and Chardon.
However, as of 6:40pm local time (ET) no tornado touchdown has been reported in Cleveland, even as thunderstorm, rain and strong winds continue. Here's a video shared by one Cleveland resident showing strong winds at the backyard of a house.
Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, and Maple Heights, within the inner-ring suburbs that border Cleveland, were among the impacted regions.
Also read: What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents
Other areas in the greater Cleveland area, such as Euclid, Eastlake, Mentor, Kirtland, Painesville, Chardon, Chesterland, Chagrin Falls and Burton were also placed under the warning by the NWS. Here's a map shared by the NWS on social media:
As of now, no major damage has been reported.
Weather Outlook For Cleveland Tuesday
NWS Cleveland said in an update at 6:32pm ET Tuesday that radar indicates the possibility of worsening weather conditions in the coming hours. The update noted that more storms are developing over northern Indiana, leading to the possibility of storms and tornadoes in northeastern Ohio, including Cleveland.
Also read: Ohio meteor: Olmstead Falls bus stop camera captures dramatic footage; details on impact crater
The update noted that the "primary concern" will be the winds and the "very heavy rainfall" and risk of flooding in some areas.
"Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary threats," the update said. “There is a potential for training storms, which is increasing the concern for flooding.”
Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for multiple areas in northeastern Ohio.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More