Cleveland tornado warning: Scary wall cloud seen as city braces for extreme weather; videos

A massive wall cloud was spotted over Cleveland amid a tornado warning for the city, along with several other places in Ohio, by the NWS. The residents of the Cleveland metro area were asked to shelter-in-place in a warning amid the impending tornado risk, which expired at 6:15pm ET. Representational. (Unsplash) Videos surfaced from Cleveland which showed a massive wall cloud over the city as the weather condition deteriorated and a tornado warning was issues. Here's a video shared by a local photographer via the Facebook page, I am from Cleveland.

Other parts of northeastern Ohio were also included in the warning by the National Weather Service amid a radar-indicated possibility of a PDS tornado. Affected area spans several suburbs east of Cleveland, including Mentor, Euclid, Eastlake, and Chardon. However, as of 6:40pm local time (ET) no tornado touchdown has been reported in Cleveland, even as thunderstorm, rain and strong winds continue. Here's a video shared by one Cleveland resident showing strong winds at the backyard of a house.

Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, and Maple Heights, within the inner-ring suburbs that border Cleveland, were among the impacted regions. Also read: What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents Other areas in the greater Cleveland area, such as Euclid, Eastlake, Mentor, Kirtland, Painesville, Chardon, Chesterland, Chagrin Falls and Burton were also placed under the warning by the NWS. Here's a map shared by the NWS on social media:

As of now, no major damage has been reported. Weather Outlook For Cleveland Tuesday NWS Cleveland said in an update at 6:32pm ET Tuesday that radar indicates the possibility of worsening weather conditions in the coming hours. The update noted that more storms are developing over northern Indiana, leading to the possibility of storms and tornadoes in northeastern Ohio, including Cleveland. Also read: Ohio meteor: Olmstead Falls bus stop camera captures dramatic footage; details on impact crater The update noted that the "primary concern" will be the winds and the "very heavy rainfall" and risk of flooding in some areas. "Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary threats," the update said. “There is a potential for training storms, which is increasing the concern for flooding.”