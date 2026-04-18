Tornado near Wausau, Wisconsin? Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, Ringle on alert
Nearby communities, including Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, and Ringle, are also under alert as authorities monitor the situation.
Residents of Wausau, Wisconsin are under watch after radar indicated a possible tornado in the area.
Nearby communities, including Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, and Ringle, are also under alert as authorities monitor the situation.
Tornado Watch
The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 129, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. CDT on Friday. The new watch replaces a portion of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 128 as conditions continue to develop across the region.
The watch covers three counties in central Wisconsin: Marathon County, Wisconsin, Portage County, Wisconsin, and Wood County, Wisconsin.
Cities included within the alert area are Arnott, Bakerville, Marshfield, Plover, Stevens Point, Wausau, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids.
Officials are urging residents in the affected areas to stay alert and monitor updates as weather conditions may change rapidly throughout the evening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More