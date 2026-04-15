Madison weather: Baseball-sized hail reported amid tornado warning in Dane County, Wisconsin | Videos
Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Dane County as a powerful tornado warning swept across northeastern Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening.
Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Dane County as a powerful tornado warning swept across northeastern Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening, forcing residents into shelters.
Dane County Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning remained in effect until 6:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday for northeastern Dane County as a severe thunderstorm with a confirmed radar-indicated rotation barreled across the region, causing baseball-sized hail and destructive winds.
At 5:25 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan reported the storm positioned over northeastern Madison, tracking east at 20 mph. Forecasters warned of a tornado and three-inch hail as primary hazards.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the warning stated. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
The dangerous storm was expected near Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, and Cottage Grove around 5:30 p.m. CDT, with additional impacts possible in areas including Token Creek.
Residents in the path were urged to take immediate shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Dane County activated sirens for the tornado warning and associated destructive severe thunderstorm threats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More