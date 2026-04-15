Madison weather: Baseball-sized hail reported amid tornado warning in Dane County, Wisconsin | Videos

Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Dane County as a powerful tornado warning swept across northeastern Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening, forcing residents into shelters.

Dane County Tornado Warning Tornado Warning remained in effect until 6:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday for northeastern Dane County as a severe thunderstorm with a confirmed radar-indicated rotation barreled across the region, causing baseball-sized hail and destructive winds.

At 5:25 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan reported the storm positioned over northeastern Madison, tracking east at 20 mph. Forecasters warned of a tornado and three-inch hail as primary hazards.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the warning stated. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

The dangerous storm was expected near Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, and Cottage Grove around 5:30 p.m. CDT, with additional impacts possible in areas including Token Creek.

Residents in the path were urged to take immediate shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Dane County activated sirens for the tornado warning and associated destructive severe thunderstorm threats.