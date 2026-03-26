‘Not enough’: Sheridan Gorman's family dismisses ‘senseless tragedy' narrative as they slam Chicago mayor, Illinois gov

The family of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman has criticised political leaders in Chicago and Illinois, rejecting descriptions of her killing as a “senseless tragedy” and calling for accountability over what they believe were preventable failures. Gorman was shot dead in the early hours of March 19 while she was with friends near a pier in the city’s Rogers Park neighbourhood. ((Sheridan Gorman/Instagram))

According to Fox News, Gorman, a freshman at Loyola University Chicago, was shot dead in the early hours of March 19 while she was with friends near a pier in the city’s Rogers Park neighbourhood. Police allege that Jose Medina-Medina, a 25-year-old Venezuelan national, fired a single shot that killed her.

Family says ‘senseless’ label falls short In a detailed statement, Gorman’s family pushed back against comments made by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both of whom had described the killing as a tragedy.

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“What happened to Sheridan cannot be reduced to a ‘senseless tragedy,’” the family said, stressing that she was “doing something entirely normal” and “should be here.”

They added that simply calling the incident “senseless” was “not enough” and demanded “a clear and honest accounting of what went wrong.”

The family further said they would not allow her life to be reduced to “a talking point or a generalisation,” urging leaders to confront “hard truths” to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Case details and arrest Authorities said Medina-Medina had previously been apprehended by US Border Patrol in May 2023 and later released into the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The suspect was identified using surveillance footage and law enforcement databases.

Police noted he was seen on video wearing dark clothing and a mask after the shooting, with a “distinct limp and gait” helping investigators track him.

He was later arrested at his apartment in Rogers Park.

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Leaders respond The case has triggered a political back-and-forth. Governor Pritzker acknowledged “real failures” but suggested responsibility extended beyond Illinois, pointing to national issues such as the lack of comprehensive immigration reform.

Mayor Johnson described the incident as “senseless violence” while also criticising federal leadership, arguing that illegal weapons trafficking and broader policy gaps contribute to such crimes.

In response, the White House defended Donald Trump’s immigration policies, saying the administration has “secured the border” and deported “dangerous criminal illegal aliens,” while accusing critics of undermining public safety.

Amid the political debate, Gorman’s family has urged leaders to prioritise accountability over blame-shifting. “Our daughter is not a policy debate,” they said. “She is a life that was taken, and that demands accountability.”