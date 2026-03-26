Trump blames Biden, JB Pritzker for Sheridan Gorman's murder, ‘The American blood they spill …’

Donald Trump blamed former president Joe Biden and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for the death of Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old Loyola college student who was shot dead by 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights. Trump pointed the finger at their immigration policies while speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner in Washington, DC, Wednesday, March 25. Trump blames Biden, JB Pritzker for Sheridan Gorman's murder (Sheridan Gorman/Instagram, photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“The illegal alien monster charged with Sheridan’s brutal murder had come illegally from Venezuela and had been released into our country by Sleepy Joe Biden … pathetic, worst president,“ Trump said.

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Trump said that Medina-Medina “was then arrested again and released again by the Democrat Governor JB Pritzker, one of the worst governors in the history of our country, in the sanctuary city of Chicago.”

‘They’re sick people’ The suspect crossed the border illegally during Biden’s presidency in May 2023, and was then released into the country.

“Democrat politicians don’t care about the American blood they spill in their very demented pursuit of these open borders,” the president said.

Read More | ‘Preventable tragedy’: White House pays tribute to Sheridan Gorman, says murder is ‘direct result’ of failed policies

Trump added that part of the “quest to restore public safety … corrupt Democrat officials who conspire to obstruct federal law” must be held accountable.

Trump then said that it would be “easy” for federal law enforcement to address crime in Chicago if Pritzker, whom he referred to as a “slob,” would invite them in.

“We could go to Chicago if that slob would allow us – if he’d just say, ‘Please come, Mr. President. People are being killed here all the time. Please come.’ I would come and you would have no crime practically,” Trump said. “Chicago would be easy for us, but they don’t want to say that because they actually, I think, like it.

“I don’t know, they’re sick people,” he added.

Chicago police arrested Medina-Medina shortly after Gorman’s murder. Authorities utilized facial recognition software to compare images from surveillance footage to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records. CPD investigators stated in an arrest report that the images matched Medina-Medina.

He is facing first degree murder and weapon charges, according to ABC 7.