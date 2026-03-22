Sheridan Gorman Loyola student killed in Chicago shooting: 5 things to know as cops make arrest

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a freshman at Loyola University Chicago. Detectives were questioning a person of interest on Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police. Detectives question 25-year-old man linked to Sheridan Gorman's death in Chicago. (Sheridan Gorman | Instagram )

The Chicago Tribune reported that the person of interest is a 25-year-old Rogers Park man, per the arrest records.

Gorman was shot in the head in the early hours of March 19 while walking with friends near Tobey Prinz Beach, close to Loyola’s Lake Shore campus in Chicago. Authorities said a masked gunman opened fire at the group before fleeing the scene.

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5 things to know about the Loyola University shooting 1. What happened near Loyola Campus? According to police and university alerts, the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. when Gorman and a group of friends were near a pier at the beach.

A suspect wearing a face covering opened a round of fire, striking Gorman fatally as she tried to run away. No other injuries were reported.

Gorman died at the scene after being shot in the head.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot followed by screams, while the suspect fled immediately after the attack.

2. Sheridan Gorman was a Loyola freshman Gorman, originally from New York, had recently begun her freshman year and was described by peers as active and enthusiastic about campus life.

At a funeral service on Thursday night, acquaintances revealed that Gorman was a member of the Christian campus club Cru and a business student at Loyola.

3. Gorman was shot during a late-night outing She was with her friends on an outing when the shooter suddenly started shooting, according to the police.

Gorman's family stated in a statement issued on Saturday morning, before the arrest of the suspect, that she had gone out on Thursday with her friends in an attempt to observe the Northern Lights.

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4. Police identified the suspect because of a limp A surveillance video shows the suspect walking towards Pratt Avenue after he shot Gorman in the head, per the Chicago Tribune.

The publication reported that the police identified the suspect “in part” because of a “distinct limp” that was seen in the surveillance footage.

The final identifying clue was when the suspect entered a nearby apartment complex next and showed up on the internal security cameras of the building without a mask.

5. The suspect has previous charges Since the suspect has not been charged as of yet, the person of interest remains unnamed in publications like the Tribune.

However, they reported that, according to Cook County court records, the defendant was charged with one misdemeanor in June 2023 for shoplifting from the State Street Macy's.