Video claims streamer Neon arrested at Chicago’s O’Block; netizens question authenticity — ‘This is staged’

In the clip, people wearing dark uniforms can be heard shouting at Neon to “get out.” As they move to detain him, the streamer repeatedly questions the situation.

The video was shared on X by user FearBuck, who wrote: “Neon was just arrested at O’Block while trying to get inside,” alongside footage that appears to show several individuals confronting the streamer.

A viral video circulating on social media claims that controversial streamer Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, widely known online as Neon, was arrested while attempting to enter O'Block in Chicago . However, the clip has sparked widespread skepticism among viewers, many of whom argue the incident appears staged.

“Why am I being arrested?” he asks, before adding several times, “I’m just trying to get money to the kids, man.”

The brief video gained traction online, but many viewers in the comment section doubted whether the confrontation was genuine.

Netizens call the video ‘staged’ Several users claimed the situation looked scripted and said the streamer of orchestrating the scene.

“To kids that don’t know, this is staged. He sets this up with actors and pays them to do this. You click, share, and get scared and he makes bank. Stop,” one commenter wrote.

Others pointed to what they believed were inconsistencies in the uniforms worn by the individuals seen in the video.

“He didn’t even try to make it look like the real uniforms,” one user commented. Another added, “This is fake. Not a single one of their uniforms is a police uniform or says police, they are all security.”

Some users claiming to be from Chicago also questioned the clip’s authenticity.

“I live in Chicago. This is the fakest thing I’ve ever seen,” one comment read, while another said, “Fake as hell, that’s security not police.”

There has been no independent confirmation that an arrest actually took place in the area shown in the video.

Neon, who streams on platforms including Kick, is known for provocative livestreams and viral stunts that often spark online debate.