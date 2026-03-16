Santa Monica Pier: What happened on Sunday night? Shooting reports spark panic

Unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting at the Santa Monica Pier surfaced on social media Sunday night. Several witnesses claimed they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area. One person also shared a video online in which the sounds of possible gunfire can be heard. However, these reports remain unverified, and authorities have not confirmed any shooting at this time. Reports of shooting at Santa Monica Pier. (Unsplash)

Also Read: Rihanna home shooting update: Suspect Ivanna Lisette Ortiz used AR-15-style rifle; bizarre Facebook post surfaces

Witness account One witness described the incident in a video posted on Facebook. He said he was at the Santa Monica Pier with his family and friends when the shooting reportedly occurred. According to him, some of his friends were playing games at an arcade when they suddenly heard what sounded like gunshots.

He also shared a clip showing children playing inside the gaming arcade before the sounds of gunfire are heard. Moments later, people can be seen rushing to leave the area as panic spreads.

"We were feet away from the shooting at the Santa Monica Peer like 10 mins ago," the captioned the video.

Another person posted on Facebook, "I heard the shots inside the arcade."

Also Read: Who was Jordan Jones? Former college football star shot dead outside Georgia bar; friends remember him fondly

About Santa Monica Pier The Santa Monica Pier, opened in 1909, is an iconic 1,650-foot landmark stretching into the Pacific Ocean from Santa Monica, California. Originally built as the West Coast's first concrete pier for municipal use, it evolved into a beloved entertainment hub.

In 1916, entrepreneur Charles Looff added a pleasure pier section featuring the historic Looff Hippodrome and carousel. Today, it hosts Pacific Park, with the glowing solar-powered Ferris wheel, roller coaster, arcade games, and ocean views. It is the symbolic end of Route 66, perfect for fishing, sunset strolls, and classic fun.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information