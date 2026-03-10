Who was Jordan Jones? Former college football star shot dead outside Georgia bar; friends remember him fondly

Jordan Jones, a former college football standout, was shot and killed outside a bar in Acworth, Georgia, over the weekend. According to TMZ, Jones was working as a security guard at Saddle Bar when a brawl broke out in the early hours of Saturday. Jordan Jones was shot dead outside Saddle Bar in Acworth, Georgia. (Unsplash)

Jones tried to break up the fight when the suspect, Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, drew a gun and shot him. Officers from the Acworth Police Department arrived on the scene and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

Parsons was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time," APD said.

Who was Jordan Jones? A native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Jordan Jones played for and coached at Mountain View High School before moving on to the University of West Alabama, where he tallied 211 total tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

He later played professionally in the Indoor Football League (IFL) with the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. He was set to join the Arena Football One League's Michigan Arsenal this season. The IFL released a statement calling him a “talented player and respected competitor."

"The Indoor Football League mourns the tragic passing of former All-IFL linebacker Jordan Jones. A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates," IFL said.