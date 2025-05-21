Did Trump just fat-shame Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker? Netizens quip ‘Pot calling the kettle black’

President Donald Trump took a dig at Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who has been a harsh opponent of the president. As Trump rallied Republicans to back his “big beautiful bill” on Capitol Hill Tuesday, he appeared to poke fun at Pritzker's weight and dub him the “worst governor in the country.”(AP )

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol while being accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump said: “The governors of New York and Illinois. The big JB is going nowhere. Probably right now he could be the worst governor in the country.”

Reacting to Trump's remarks against Pritzker, one X handle CALL TO ACTIVISM wrote: “Trump doesn’t hate JB because he’s bad - he hates him because JB actually does his job. He leads. He fixes. While Trump whines, grifts, and ruins. Cry harder, Donald.”

“Aren’t both Trump and Pritzker about the same size? Pot calling the kettle black?” another quipped.

“Yeah. JB is not 6’4”, 205lb like Trump😂😂😂” a third user chimed in.

What we know about JB Pritzker's criticism of Trump

As one of Trump's harshest opponents, Pritzker has enhanced his standing as a potential candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

Not only has Pritzker been critical of Trump, but he has also been eager to slam his own party members for what they need to do to bounce back from the thrashing they received in November.

Pritzker has been one of the most outspoken members of the Democratic Party on immigration, criticizing Trump's mass deportation policies and violations of due process rights.

“Why is Donald Trump kicking out law-abiding, tax-paying people who have been here 10 and 20 years and raised a family here?” the Governor asked. “Why are they picking on those people and kicking them out? If you had proper immigration laws, you would want them to come to this country. We need them to fill jobs.”

Earlier, Pritzker has blasted Trump as “rich in stupidity,” “narcissist,” and a person who “behaves like a fifth-grader.” He has even compared Trump administration's conduct to Hitler.