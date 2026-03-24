‘Blood on your hands’: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker faces calls to resign as he reacts to Sheridan Gorman's murder

“Sheridan Gorman's murder is a tragedy — and the person responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Pritzker wrote on X. “My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving this devastating loss. May her memory be a blessing.”

In a statement about Gorman’s murder, Pritzker called it a "tragedy." However, Netizens blamed the Governor, his policies, and his alleged refusal to cooperate with ICE for the young woman’s death.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is under fire after releasing a statement about the murder of Loyola college student Sheridan Gorman by 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina. The 18-year-old college freshman was shot dead last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights , the family's attorney said, according to ABC 7.

Chicago police soon arrested Medina on charges, including a first-degree murder charge. Authorities utilized facial recognition software to compare images from surveillance footage to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records. CPD investigators stated in an arrest report that the images matched Medina.

‘Blood on your hands’ According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Medina in 2023 after he stopped appearing in court on shoplifting charges. Federal officials have said that Medina, an undocumented Venezuelan national, should have never been released after that 2023 arrest.

Pritzker is being blasted in the comment section of his post. He is also facing calls to resign.

“The only reason you posted this is because you know this blood is on your hands! You and your sanctuary BS! You and your refusal to cooperate with ICE! You with your love of illegals over Americans! Spare us your faux condolences! May you rest in Peace Angel” one user wrote. “The family of Sheridan Gorman should file suit against the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois for millions. An example needs to be set. If you declare your jurisdiction a sanctuary, you need to be held responsible for the actions of those you allow to be given sanctuary,” another user wrote, while one said, “The person responsible was an illegal with a criminal record that YOU were hiding from ICE”.

Read More | Sheridan Gorman: 5 things to know on Jose Medina-Medina, ‘illegal’ arrested for Loyola student's death

“Blood on your hands. Your policies pulled the trigger. Resign immediately,” wrote a user, while another said, “You are responsible. You and your safe zone laws protecting criminals, specifically citing university campuses. You are not going to weasel out of this one.” “Why do you continue to support sanctuary policies that allowed this repeat offender to be out in the community instead of in ICE custody? Take responsibility,” wrote one user.

“Somehow, I don’t think condolences from you, are welcome…..I hope her family explores every legal avenue possible, to sue your administration,” said a user. Another wrote, “Weird, i don’t see your apology for being responsible for her murder…. Maybe that will come with your announcement that you are banning sanctuary cities in Illinois, you know “holding the (people) responsible accountable””.

"J.B. Pritzker is 100% responsible for what happened to Sheridan. "We don't need ICE here, that isn't going to help anyone" Sheridan would be alive today. This is you saying that In the same spot she was killed by an illegal alien. RESIGN immediately," said a user.