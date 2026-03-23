Sheridan Gorman: 5 things to know on Jose Medina-Medina, ‘illegal’ arrested for Loyola student's death

In a major update on the death of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, 18, near Rogers Park Beach in Chicago on Thursday (March 19), the identity of the suspect has now reportedly been revealed. Sheridan Gorman (L) and Jose Medina-Medina. (X and DHS)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday stated that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have filed an arrest retainer for Jose Medina-Medina, identifying the suspect in the process. The authorities in Chicago had said on Saturday that they were questioning a man in relation to the incident, but did not reveal the identity. Medina-Medina is currently in custody.

In the arrest retainer, the DHS hit out at Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker "and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods."

Jose Medina-Medina: 5 Things To Know 1. ICE Claims He Is 'Illegal Immigrant' From Venezuela The immigration status of Jose Medina-Medina currently remains unclear, even as the ICE says he has been in the US illegally. Medina-Medina's exact immigration status was not mentioned by the DHS in its update, even as they called him an 'illegal.'

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2. Past Arrest History In Focus What has especially caused a row is the past arrest history of Jose Medina-Media. Records show that Medina-Medina was arrested twice. In the first arrest, he was released on May 9, 2023, Fox 32 reports. The second arrest came just next month, on June 19, for shoplifting in Chicago.

3. No Official Description Of Suspect Though the DHS claimed that Jose Medina-Medina is the suspect, the authorities in Chicago investigating the case has not named a suspect or provided description of one.

4. Motive Of Suspect Unclear As of now, officials have not revealed the motive behind the shooting death of Sheridan Gorman. She was walking with her friends around 1am local time on Saturday when she was shot in the head and died at the scene. Police in Chicago said it was a case of being "at the wrong place at the wrong time."