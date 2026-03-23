Insider Jessi Pierce's happy married life: A loving husband and 3 beautiful children

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce died in the White Bear Lake residential fire on Saturday. The 37-year-old's three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, and family dog also passed away with her. A day before her death, the Minnesota Wild insider shared photos of herself and her kids enjoying an ice cream and a sandwich. Pierce captioned the post simply, “Bag(s) secured,” in what would become her final message online. Jessi Pierce often posted photos of her family on social media (Instagram/Jessi Pierce)

Tragedy strikes next morning Less than 24 hours later, Pierce and her three children were killed in a devastating house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on Richard Avenue around 5:25 AM local time on March 21. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a fully engulfed structure.

Read More: 'Grateful for husband...': Jessi Pierce's post for family resurfaces after death in White Bear Lake

Inside, they discovered one adult, three children and a dog. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials react to devastating loss Fire Chief Greg Peterson expressed the community’s grief in a statement following the incident.

“Our hearts ache for all those involved in this tragedy,” he said. “We ask for the opportunity to allow our community to come together and support one another during this difficult time.”

NHL community mourns The National Hockey League confirmed Pierce’s death shortly after the fire, noting her decade-long contribution to NHL.com and her work on the Bardown Beauties podcast.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the league said in a statement. “Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

Read More: Jessi Pierce's sweet post for her kids weeks before White Bear Lake house fire deaths surface; ‘Collecting my…’

Inside Jessi Pierce's family life Paying tribute to Pierce, Michael Russo of The Athletic wrote a sweet message.

“Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person — the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did,” he wrote on X. “Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone’s day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY’s friend.”

He also mentioned her husband, Mike.

He added, “Life can be unbearably unfair sometimes, and it’s impossible to make sense of this tragedy. A lot of tears were shed at the arena yesterday. We, in the Wild media and inside the Wild, will miss seeing Jessi every day, laughing with her every day. The press box and press room won’t be the same without her.”

Jessi Pierce herself shared details about her family life, quite often. “Today I’m grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week 🤦🏼‍♀️Happy thanksgiving, ladies and gents!” she tweeted on Thanksgiving back in 2022.

“Overheard on my husband’s conference call: “Are you watching a game?” “No, my wife is just watching miracle for the millionth time,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, last year.

“At the 11th hour my husband asked what I wanted to do tomorrow for Mother's Day. Tbh I just want to stay in bed, door LOCKED, play candy crush and binge some documentaries. Probs nap at will, too. That's all fine, right?” the NHL reporter tweeted in 2021.

She shared dozens of photos on her Instagram account.