'Grateful for husband...': Jessi Pierce's post for family resurfaces after death in White Bear Lake
Jessi Pierce, a cherished NHL journalist, died in a house fire with her three children. Her heartfelt social media posts for husband reflect her love for family
A social media post on X by late NHL journalist Jessi Pierce expressing gratitude for her husband, Mike Pierce, has resurfaced online following her death in a tragic house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Pierce, 37, died along with her three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, after a fire engulfed their home early on March 21.
Read more: Jessi Pierce family details: All about husband Mike, and kids after tragic fire
Old post provides insight into the Pierce family
In the aftermath, an old Thanksgiving post shared by Pierce on X has gone viral. In it, she wrote, “Today I’m grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week.”
The resurfaced tweet is seen as a poignant reminder of Pierce's family life outside of her professional achievement as an NHL reporter.
Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, paid tribute to Pierce and offered condolences to her husband, Mike, on X. He wrote, “More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids.”
He further reminisced about seeing her spend time with her kids and wrote, “Even at Friday’s practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. Seeing those precious pics yesterday, she provided them with another incredibly fun and loving day.”
Pierce posted pictures from her visit with her kids to White Bear Lake's "Cup and Cone" ice cream shop on X Friday.
For Mike, Russo wrote, “My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children and Jessi’s family, friends and colleagues for this unimaginable loss.”
Read more: Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos before tragic White Bear Lake fire surface
Fire tragedy and loss of a beloved colleague and family members
Authorities said emergency crews responded to the fire before dawn, finding the house fully engulfed in flames. Despite efforts, Pierce and her children could not be saved.
The National Hockey League confirmed her death, describing her as a valued member of the hockey journalism community who had covered the Minnesota Wild for years.
Pierce has spent the last ten seasons covering the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com. She used to work for the team and was a writer for The Athletic. The Bardown Beauties podcast included her as a co-host.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More