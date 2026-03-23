'Grateful for husband...': Jessi Pierce's post for family resurfaces after death in White Bear Lake

In the aftermath, an old Thanksgiving post shared by Pierce on X has gone viral. In it, she wrote, “Today I’m grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week.”

Pierce, 37, died along with her three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, after a fire engulfed their home early on March 21.

A social media post on X by late NHL journalist Jessi Pierce expressing gratitude for her husband, Mike Pierce, has resurfaced online following her death in a tragic house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

The resurfaced tweet is seen as a poignant reminder of Pierce's family life outside of her professional achievement as an NHL reporter.

Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, paid tribute to Pierce and offered condolences to her husband, Mike, on X. He wrote, “More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids.”

He further reminisced about seeing her spend time with her kids and wrote, “Even at Friday’s practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. Seeing those precious pics yesterday, she provided them with another incredibly fun and loving day.”

Pierce posted pictures from her visit with her kids to White Bear Lake's "Cup and Cone" ice cream shop on X Friday.