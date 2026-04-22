Fresno tornado warning: Scary videos of likely twister northwest of Clovis surface; watch

Amid the tornado warning for Fresno, California, on Tuesday afternoon, multiple storm chasers reported a twister likely on the ground in Clovis, just north of Fresno, in Fresno County. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Later, local ABC News affiliate confirmed it as a tornado touchdown. Multiple people, meanwhile, reported that there was a massive super cell or a funnel cloud around Fresno which sparked the initial warning.

A photo of the likely twister near Clovis was shared on social media by a storm chaser. Here are they: