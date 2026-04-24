Braman tornado: 'Large, extremely dangerous' twister seen in Kay County, Oklahoma, amid severe weather; videos emerge

A large and dangerous tornado touched down in Kay County, Oklahoma, on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado in Braman, Kay County, Oklahoma. (Unsplash)

The twister was spotted southwest of Braman, prompting urgent warnings as severe storms swept through areas near Braman and Ponca City.

Videos captured by storm chasers and residents showed the tornado moving across the region.

The National Weather Service also confirmed at least two tornadoes—an EF0 near Ponca City and an EF1 near Kaw Lake—as part of an active severe weather outbreak.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.