    Hattiesburg tornado warning: Southern Miss University issues alert amid severe weather; 'take cover now'

    The University of Southern Mississippi asked students to "take cover now."

    Updated on: Mar 12, 2026 7:51 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Tornado warning has been issued for Hattiesburg, Laurel, Collins, Sumrall, Ellisville, Seminary, Soso, and Sandersville in Mississippi amid severe weather. The University of Southern Mississippi also asked students to "take cover now."

    Hattiesburg under tornado warning (UnSplash)
    Hattiesburg under tornado warning (UnSplash)

    NWS Tornado Warning

    A tornado warning remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. CDT for parts of northern Forrest, eastern Covington, northern Lamar, and Jones counties as dangerous storms moved through the region on Wednesday night.

    According to the National Weather Service, at 9:07 p.m. CDT severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line stretching from near Hebron, Mississippi to Seminary, Mississippi and Sumrall, Mississippi. The storm system was moving east at about 45 mph, with radar indicating rotation.

    Potential Hazards

    The primary hazard with these storms is a possible tornado, which could produce dangerous flying debris. Officials warned that mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles could also sustain damage. Significant tree damage is also likely.

    Areas in the Storm’s Path

    The storms were expected to move through several communities in southern Mississippi, including:

    Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Soso, Mississippi, Hebron, Mississippi, and Sanford, Mississippi around 9:10 p.m. CDT

    West Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Oak Grove, Mississippi, Rawls Springs, Mississippi, and Moselle, Mississippi around 9:15 p.m. CDT

    Laurel, Mississippi, Ellisville, Mississippi, Eastabuchie, Mississippi, and Moss, Mississippi around 9:20 p.m. CDT

    Petal, Mississippi around 9:25 p.m. CDT

    Sandersville, Mississippi, Tuckers Crossing, Mississippi, Sunrise, Mississippi, and Macedonia, Mississippi around 9:30 p.m. CDT

    Residents in the warned areas were urged to seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor, and stay tuned to local authorities for updates.

