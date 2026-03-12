Hattiesburg tornado warning: Southern Miss University issues alert amid severe weather; 'take cover now'
The University of Southern Mississippi asked students to "take cover now."
Tornado warning has been issued for Hattiesburg, Laurel, Collins, Sumrall, Ellisville, Seminary, Soso, and Sandersville in Mississippi amid severe weather. The University of Southern Mississippi also asked students to "take cover now."
Also Read: 2 killed as 4 potential tornadoes wreak havoc, leave thousands without power in Indiana, Illinois
NWS Tornado Warning
A tornado warning remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. CDT for parts of northern Forrest, eastern Covington, northern Lamar, and Jones counties as dangerous storms moved through the region on Wednesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, at 9:07 p.m. CDT severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line stretching from near Hebron, Mississippi to Seminary, Mississippi and Sumrall, Mississippi. The storm system was moving east at about 45 mph, with radar indicating rotation.
Potential Hazards
The primary hazard with these storms is a possible tornado, which could produce dangerous flying debris. Officials warned that mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles could also sustain damage. Significant tree damage is also likely.
Areas in the Storm’s Path
The storms were expected to move through several communities in southern Mississippi, including:
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Soso, Mississippi, Hebron, Mississippi, and Sanford, Mississippi around 9:10 p.m. CDT
West Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Oak Grove, Mississippi, Rawls Springs, Mississippi, and Moselle, Mississippi around 9:15 p.m. CDT
Laurel, Mississippi, Ellisville, Mississippi, Eastabuchie, Mississippi, and Moss, Mississippi around 9:20 p.m. CDT
Petal, Mississippi around 9:25 p.m. CDT
Sandersville, Mississippi, Tuckers Crossing, Mississippi, Sunrise, Mississippi, and Macedonia, Mississippi around 9:30 p.m. CDT
Also Read: Mass casualty incident declared in Kankakee after tornado? Sheriff debunks rumors as Aroma Park suffers damage
Residents in the warned areas were urged to seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor, and stay tuned to local authorities for updates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More