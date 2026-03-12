Harrisburg PA tornado warning: Rotating thunderstorm triggers alert for Hershey, Dauphin County
Photos and videos of the storm quickly surfaced on social media as it moved through the area.
A thunderstorm with rotation was spotted near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday as a tornado warning was issued for Dauphin County. Photos and videos of the storm quickly surfaced on social media as it moved through the area.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
The National Weather Service in State College PA issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dauphin County, Northeastern Lancaster County, and Lebanon County until 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
The latest update stated that a severe thunderstorm was located over Penn National Race Course, moving east at 45 mph, at 6:26 p.m.
Radar indicated a severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. The hazardous conditions could cause damage to vehicles from hail, while the strong winds may also lead to downed tree limbs and minor damage to structures.
Locations impacted include:
Lebanon, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Palmyra, Linglestown, Annville, Cornwall, Myerstown, Paxtonia, Skyline View, and Denver.
"Radar has indicated rotation within this severe thunderstorm. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, tornadoes can develop quickly during severe thunderstorms," NWS alert stated.
This includes the following Interstates:
- The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 276 to 285.
- Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8.
- Interstate 81 from mile markers 71 to 91.
- Interstate 83 near mile marker 49.
Tornadoes kill 2 in Northwest Indiana
Tornadoes killed at least two people in northwest Indiana, authorities said Wednesday.
The Newton County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Edward L. Kozlowski, 89, and his wife Arlene Kozlowski, 84, died when a tornado struck their home in Lake Village, Indiana. Officials said the couple appeared to have died from blunt force trauma, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
“They were wonderful, just really wonderful human beings,” son-in-law Steve Rehfeldt told CBS News in Chicago. “You know, tough old guy and sweet old lady.”
They left behind four children, seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(With inputs from AP)
