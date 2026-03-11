Lake Village tornado damage: ‘Terrifying’ videos of twister's aftermath near Roselawn; possible casualties

The tornado that swept through Lake Village via Roselawn in Indiana caused massive damage. Amid the tornado, the Lake Village area was placed under a tornado warning by the NWS till 7:30p CDT and asked residents to take shelter. Representational. (Unsplash)

Significant damage was reported in the aftermath of the tornado. JP Midwest Storm Chasers, a weather observer tracking the storm, reported on Facebook that two casualties might have taken place due to the tornado. Some posts claimed that two houses have completely been wiped out.

However, as of now, authorities have not confirmed causalities.

Here are videos shared by Live Storm Chasers that showed a massive first responders' presence in several areas of Lake Village after the tornado passed through the area.