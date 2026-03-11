Wheatfield, Indiana, tornado: Visuals show massive twister as sirens blare in Crown Point
A large tornado was spotted on the ground in Wheatfield, Indiana, as severe weather swept through the area.
A large tornado was spotted on the ground in Wheatfield, Indiana, as severe weather swept through the area. The sighting came as warning sirens blared in Crown Point, located about 25 miles away.
Tornado damage in Lake Village
Significant tornado damage was reported in Lake Village after a large twister ripped through the area on Tuesday. According to storm chasers, several homes have been destroyed by the powerful storm. Lake Village is located about 25 miles from Wheatfield.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 9:30 PM EDT for parts of Pulaski, Starke, and LA Porte counties in Indiana.
According to the latest alert from the National Weather Service, "a severe thunderstorm was located near La Crosse, or 8 miles northeast of Wheatfield, moving northeast at 25 mph."
Radar indicated a severe storm capable of producing tennis ball–size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Such conditions pose a serious risk to people and animals outdoors, who could be injured by the large hail. According to NWS, the storm may also cause significant damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles, while the strong winds could bring down trees and damage roofs and siding.
Locations impacted include: Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Kingsford Heights, Wanatah, Hamlet, La Crosse, Ripley, Hanna, Lomax, Beardstown, English Lake, Salem Heights, Denham, Brems, Clarks, Winona, San Pierre, Thomaston, and South Center.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More