Wheatfield, Indiana, tornado: Visuals show massive twister as sirens blare in Crown Point

A large tornado was spotted on the ground in Wheatfield, Indiana, as severe weather swept through the area. The sighting came as warning sirens blared in Crown Point, located about 25 miles away.

Tornado damage in Lake Village Significant tornado damage was reported in Lake Village after a large twister ripped through the area on Tuesday. According to storm chasers, several homes have been destroyed by the powerful storm. Lake Village is located about 25 miles from Wheatfield.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 9:30 PM EDT for parts of Pulaski, Starke, and LA Porte counties in Indiana.

According to the latest alert from the National Weather Service, "a severe thunderstorm was located near La Crosse, or 8 miles northeast of Wheatfield, moving northeast at 25 mph."

Radar indicated a severe storm capable of producing tennis ball–size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Such conditions pose a serious risk to people and animals outdoors, who could be injured by the large hail. According to NWS, the storm may also cause significant damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles, while the strong winds could bring down trees and damage roofs and siding.

Locations impacted include: Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Kingsford Heights, Wanatah, Hamlet, La Crosse, Ripley, Hanna, Lomax, Beardstown, English Lake, Salem Heights, Denham, Brems, Clarks, Winona, San Pierre, Thomaston, and South Center.