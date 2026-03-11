Aroma Park tornado damage: Videos show destruction in Kankakee County; ‘houses torn away'
A tornado struck Aroma Park in Kankakee County, leaving damaged homes, uprooted trees, and downed power lines, videos shared by residents show.
A strong twister tore through the Aroma Park area of Kankakee County, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind significant damage in its trail.
Residents of Aroma Park took to social media to share how the park looks after the tornado swept through the area. In the videos, damaged houses, uprooted trees, and fallen power lines could be seen.
A video shared by WREG-TV meteorologist Max Claypool, recorded from his car as he canvassed the area, showed the extent of damage the houses in the area have suffered. Here's the video:
Here are more videos of the damage at Aroma Park shared by Northeast Ohio Storm Chasers. on X. It showed houses partially damaged as power lines were down in places.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
