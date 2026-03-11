Kankakee tornado: Videos show large twister near Aroma Park, Illinois; possible damage threat
A large tornado was spotted near Aroma Park in Kankakee County, Illinois, on Tuesday. Videos showing the twister on the ground have surfaced across social media. Radar indicated the storm was moving toward Hopkins Park and Sun River Terrace. Reports circulating on social media also suggested the dangerous storm was producing large hail, with some stones reportedly reaching the size of apples.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
The tornado sighting came as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for nearby Putnam and Bureau counties.
According to the latest alert from the National Weather Service (NWS), “At 6:42 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Princeton, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a destructive storm for Princeton Illinois and Interstate 80 in Bureau County.”
Locations impacted include Princeton, Hennepin, Spring Valley, DePue, Ladd, Wyanet, Sheffield, Tiskilwa, La Moille, Dalzell, Buda, Bureau Junction, Ohio, Cherry, Neponset, Malden, Manlius, Seatonville, Arlington, and Dover.
The warning also covers parts of the following highways:
- Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 43 and 72.
- Interstate 180 between mile markers 2 and 13
