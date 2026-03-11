Mass casualty incident declared in Kankakee after tornado? Sheriff debunks rumors as Aroma Park suffers damage
Some unverified reports, citing local scanners, claimed authorities had declared a “mass casualty incident” and reported fatalities.
A violent tornado tore through Aroma Park and south Kankakee in Illinois on Tuesday, leaving extensive damage in its wake. Videos and social media reports show numerous homes and buildings suffering significant destruction.
Some unverified reports, citing local scanners, claimed authorities had declared a “mass casualty incident” and reported fatalities.
Officials debunk casualty reports
In a Facebook post, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office clarified that these reports were false, "We are aware of several rumors circulating on social media indicating multiple deaths at KCC (Kankakee Community College) as a result of this evening’s tornado. This information is unfounded and as of right now, there have been no deaths reported as a result of tonight’s storms."
"Please be aware that many of the comments on social media sites with video links from unverified sources are likely phishing scams. Please continue to monitor official social media sites of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office for verified/updated information."
Tornado risk diminishes, but storm threat remains
Authorities confirmed that the likelihood of additional tornadoes has decreased, but caution remains.
"The NWS has indicated that although the likelihood for additional tornadoes has diminished, there may be rotation due to structure of storm. The NWS has indicated a strong chance of additional hail and heavy rainfall. This system is closing in and is due to hit the Kankakee County area before 10:00 pm."
Also Read: Lake Village tornado damage: ‘Terrifying’ videos of twister's aftermath near Roselawn
Path of the tornado and damage assessment
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed one tornado touched down south of Kankakee, near the Kankakee Fairgrounds, and tracked its northeast path into Aroma Park, where extensive damage is being reported.
“Sheriff's deputies and other emergency personnel continue to check for injuries and assess the damage. Currently, no injuries are yet to have been reported.”
Residents are urged to limit travel due to downed trees, debris, and power lines. The office also noted that emergency lines are overwhelmed.
"Our 911 Center (KanComm) is being overwhelmed with emergency calls coming in. Please refrain from calling 911 for non-emergency related inquiries in hopes of freeing up the lines those in need with actual emergencies."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More