San Antonio tragedy: Teen dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory School

The female teacher, who is affiliated with Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, was quickly shifted to the hospital after being shot by the unidentified male student, stated the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post, which did not disclose any information regarding the teacher’s condition.

A 15-year-old student has died after shooting a teacher at his high school located near San Antonio on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Hill Country College Preparatory High School was placed under lockdown The incident involving gunfire resulted in Hill Country College Preparatory High School being placed on lockdown, which led to a significant response from law enforcement and efforts to reunite students.

The student was declared dead at the site. No comments have been made on his identity. As the probe is underway, officials are yet to clarify what led to the shooting incident.

Officials from the Comal County Sheriff’s Department stated that this was not an active shooter scenario and that there is currently no danger to any students.

Law enforcement deputies were sent to the Mustang Vista vicinity close to the school after receiving reports of gunfire.