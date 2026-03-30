San Antonio tragedy: Teen dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory School
A 15-year-old student shot a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near San Antonio, resulting in the student's death and a lockdown.
A 15-year-old student has died after shooting a teacher at his high school located near San Antonio on Monday morning, according to authorities.
The female teacher, who is affiliated with Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, was quickly shifted to the hospital after being shot by the unidentified male student, stated the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post, which did not disclose any information regarding the teacher’s condition.
Also Read: Who is Michael Rousseau? Air Canada CEO to retire over ‘English-Only’ video controversy after LaGuardia Airport crash
Hill Country College Preparatory High School was placed under lockdown
The incident involving gunfire resulted in Hill Country College Preparatory High School being placed on lockdown, which led to a significant response from law enforcement and efforts to reunite students.
The student was declared dead at the site. No comments have been made on his identity. As the probe is underway, officials are yet to clarify what led to the shooting incident.
Officials from the Comal County Sheriff’s Department stated that this was not an active shooter scenario and that there is currently no danger to any students.
Law enforcement deputies were sent to the Mustang Vista vicinity close to the school after receiving reports of gunfire.
Sheriff issues statement
Later, the school officials stated that the campus was secure and the threat was under control. They also informed that students would be moved to Bulverde Middle School, situated at 29975 Wiley Road, for reunification with their parents.
"We understand how scary this has been for families and our entire community. Thank you for your patience and for helping us share accurate information," the sheriff's office stated. "We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More