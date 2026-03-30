What's happening at Hill Country high school in Bulverde? Nearby shooting sparks lockdown on Monday

Hill Country College Preparatory High School, located in Bulverde, is currently undelockdown this Monday morning following a nearby shooting incident, with local law enforcement agencies responding to the situation. A shooting near Hill Country College Preparatory High School prompted a lockdown this morning. Principal Julie Wiley notified parents that the protocol was activated at 8:34 a.m. (Image for representation/AFP)

Principal Julie Wiley communicated with parents, informing them that the lockdown protocol was initiated at 8:34 a.m., coinciding with the occurrence of the shooting in proximity to the school, Austin American-Statesman reported.

“Students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained,” Wiley said.

One person injured Deputies from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mustang Vista, adjacent to the school, after receiving reports of gunfire. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff office said that one person was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound. However, the identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

It remains uncertain if a suspect is currently in custody.

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Hill Country College Preparatory High School: Is lockdown still in affect? As of 9:20 a.m., the lockdown was still in effect. However, Wiley stated in a subsequent update that the "threat has been contained."

According to law enforcement, the building has been secured, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Students will be taken to the campus of Bulverde Middle School, situated at 29975 Wiley Road in Bulverde, for the reunification with their parents.

The public is requested to refrain from approaching the area unless they are picking up a student, allowing deputies to effectively clear the scene.