What's happening at Hill Country high school in Bulverde? Nearby shooting sparks lockdown on Monday
Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde is on lockdown following a nearby shooting.
Hill Country College Preparatory High School, located in Bulverde, is currently undelockdown this Monday morning following a nearby shooting incident, with local law enforcement agencies responding to the situation.
Principal Julie Wiley communicated with parents, informing them that the lockdown protocol was initiated at 8:34 a.m., coinciding with the occurrence of the shooting in proximity to the school, Austin American-Statesman reported.
“Students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained,” Wiley said.
One person injured
Deputies from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mustang Vista, adjacent to the school, after receiving reports of gunfire. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff office said that one person was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound. However, the identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.
It remains uncertain if a suspect is currently in custody.
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Hill Country College Preparatory High School: Is lockdown still in affect?
As of 9:20 a.m., the lockdown was still in effect. However, Wiley stated in a subsequent update that the "threat has been contained."
According to law enforcement, the building has been secured, ensuring the safety of students and staff.
Students will be taken to the campus of Bulverde Middle School, situated at 29975 Wiley Road in Bulverde, for the reunification with their parents.
The public is requested to refrain from approaching the area unless they are picking up a student, allowing deputies to effectively clear the scene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More