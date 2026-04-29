Who is Alison King? UnitedHealthcare fires worker for ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on WHCD shooting

UnitedHealthcare has terminated the employment of a woman who conveyed her disappointment in a TikTok video regarding the fact that President Donald Trump was not fatally harmed in the shooting that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. Alison King was dismissed from UnitedHealthcare for a TikTok video expressing disappointment over President Trump's safety during a shooting event. (@aliiiikingggg/TikTok)

In the video, she boldly asked, "Aww, they missed?"

"We’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’” stated Alison King, who has allegedly removed her LinkedIn profile but was recognized as a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare, in the video.

“Like, immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real, probably fake,’” King remarked. “And the second was ‘Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that’s sad,’” King continued.

“That’s when you know we’re cooked,” King added.

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Internet blasts Alison King Meanwhile, the video garnered huge attention on social media, with several people blasting King for her hateful remarks.

“This is absolutely pathetic and disgusting. I truly don’t understand they hate in the hearts of these people, honestly, this is what makes me feel like there’s no hope for this country,” one said.

“Obviously, this woman isn’t fit to be a manager of anything. I mean, how stupid can you be posting this?,” another wrote.

“Alison King, you are a bad person. No decent human being should look forward to see someone kill, express your differences with others without violence,” a third user commented.