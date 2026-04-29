Mineral Wells: Tornado damage reported near Weatherford, Texas as hail batters region

Severe weather impacted parts of North Texas on Tuesday, with reports of a confirmed tornado causing damage east of Mineral Wells, along with widespread large hail across the region. Tornado near Mineral Wells, Texas. (Unsplash)

According to storm alerts and chaser reports, radar indicated a confirmed tornado along Highway 180 just west of Cool, approximately 3 miles east of Mineral Wells, moving southeast at around 25 mph. The storm track affected communities including Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Brock, Hudson Oaks, and nearby areas.

DFW Scanner posted on X that “law enforcement reports storm damage in the 12700 block of Mineral Wells Highway just east of the Parker and Palo Pinto county line. Fire/EMS has been dispatched to the area. A tornado-warned storm just impacted this area.”

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Reports of damage and possible injuries Residents and storm spotters described heavy hail, damaging winds, and a possible rain-wrapped tornado impacting areas such as Wolters Village in Mineral Wells.

Reports indicate structural damage in the affected areas, and at least one person was reportedly rescued from debris. There have also been unconfirmed claims of injuries; however, authorities have not yet verified injury reports.