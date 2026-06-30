Where is Sally Grace Contarino? Australian tourist, 26, disappears in US after solo trip to Las Vegas

“Have you seen 26-year-old Sally Grace Contarino? Her family in Australia has said she did not return home as scheduled after a trip that reportedly included stops in Las Vegas, Mt. Charleston and Southern California. If you have any information, please call Metro at 702-828-3111,” Red Rock Search & Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Contarino was initially in touch with her family throughout the trip. However, they have not heard from her since Saturday, June 20. Her family later reported her missing, according to Red Rock Search & Rescue, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department .

A search is underway for a 26-year-old tourist from Australia who went missing after she failed to board her flight home following a solo trip to Las Vegas. Sally Grace Contarino went on a solo trip to the US, and had planned to visit Las Vegas , Mount Charleston and Southern California, according to People.

Contarino was supposed to return to Australia on Sunday, June 21, but never did.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has now opened a missing person case, and is also urging the public to help. All hospitals in the area were told to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police.

What we know about Sally Grace Contarino so far Contarino reportedly has brown hair and brown eyes. She booked a bus ticket from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, where she planned to board her flight. The Sun reported that she never scanned the bus ticket or showed up for her flight.

Contarino was last seen near Mount Charleston, approximately 35 to 45 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip, kSNV reported.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Security footage from Timbers Bar & Grill in Las Vegas also showed Contarino walking down the street a day before she went missing, according to The Sun. She left the restaurant around 10:30 pm local time on June 19. She was wearing dark-colored shorts and a tank top paired with black-and-white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about Contarino’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-2907 or by email at MissingPersons@lvmpd.com.