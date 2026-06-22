Australia makes largest-ever drug bust as police seize 2.7 tonnes of cocaine from underground bunkers

Australian authorities have uncovered 2.7 tonnes of cocaine hidden inside underground bunkers beneath shipping containers at a property near Sydney, marking the largest cocaine seizure in the country's history and exposing what police allege was a highly organised drug importation network operating along Australia's east coast. Australian police seized a record 2.7 tonnes of cocaine hidden in plastic tubs buried underground on the outskirts of Sydney, detectives said on June 22. (Handout photo by Australian Federal Police)

The record haul was discovered during a raid at a semi-rural property in Londonderry, near western Sydney, as part of Operation Minjiang, a multi-agency investigation led by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF).

Investigators say the seizure alone is valued at about A$816 million and is equivalent to nearly three million street-level drug deals, as per a statement by Australian Federal Police.

Hidden beneath false floors The cocaine was found after Australian Federal Police officers executed a search warrant at the property on June 19. During the operation, officers searched three shipping containers located near the rear of the site and uncovered plastic tubs buried in underground bunkers concealed by false container floors.

Police allege two men, aged 21 and 25, attempted to flee the property on foot before being arrested.

Both men have been charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug, an offence punishable by life imprisonment. They appeared before a New South Wales court and were remanded in custody. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August.

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Investigation began with a separate discovery The seizure was the culmination of an investigation that began in May after Queensland Police responding to reports of a burnt-out flatbed truck near Midge Point discovered 40 kilograms of cocaine in nearby waters.

Authorities subsequently identified the truck's owner and launched a series of searches across north and southeast Queensland as well as Sydney. Investigators allege the cocaine recovered in Londonderry was originally imported into Australia near Midge Point in North Queensland before being transported to Sydney on behalf of an organised crime group.

The latest seizure follows earlier recoveries of 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine linked to the same investigation. Combined, authorities have now seized more than three tonnes of border-controlled drugs under Operation Minjiang.

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Multiple arrests and charges Police said six people had already been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the failed importation scheme before the Sydney seizure.

Additional charges have since been laid against a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Petrie, Queensland, who are accused of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. Investigators allege the woman lived at a suspected safehouse connected to the operation and was involved in storing the drugs.

A 24-year-old New South Wales man has also been charged and extradited to Queensland. Police allege he travelled to Midge Point and assisted in the collection and transportation of the drugs.

International links under scrutiny Authorities are continuing to investigate the broader network behind the operation, including the origins of the drugs.

An alleged mother vessel, MV Wealth, suspected of being involved in the importation of the cocaine into Australia, remains detained in the Solomon Islands as investigations continue.

AFP Commander Stephen Jay said the case illustrated the lengths criminal organisations were willing to go to for profit.

“Investigations into the origin of the drugs remain ongoing, and we will work with our international and domestic law enforcement partners to identify the criminal syndicates and anyone else involved in facilitating this alleged attempted drug import."

Authorities hail coordinated operation Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation said the outcome highlighted the effectiveness of cooperation between state and federal authorities.

Queensland Police Service Crime Command Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Troy Pukallus said the operation grew from a regional investigation into a complex national effort targeting organised crime.

“This result highlights the strength of the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce and the importance of strong partnerships between frontline police, specialist investigators and our Commonwealth law enforcement partners,” he said.

Australian Border Force Commander Troy Sokoloff also warned organised crime groups that authorities would continue to pursue coordinated action against drug trafficking operations.