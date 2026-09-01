Korean Kanakaraju OTT release date: When and where to watch Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, Satya's horror comedy
Korean Kanakaraju OTT release date: Merlapaka Gandhi's Varun Tej-starrer was released in theatres on August 7 to mixed reviews.
Korean Kanakaraju OTT release date: Merlapaka Gandhi’s horror comedy film, Korean Kanakaraju, was released in theatres on August 7 to mixed reviews. The film starring Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya in lead roles is set for a digital release soon. Know when and where to stream the film.
When and where to watch Korean Kanakaraju on OTT
Korean Kanakaraju will stream on Netflix from September 4 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote, “Ee sari mana dhandha oorlo kaadhu, Korea lo (This time, our business isn't in the village, it's in Korea). Watch Korean Kanakaraju on Netflix, out 4 September, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.” The poster shows Varun’s titular character holding a jikdo (sword)as he’s surrounded by Asian gangsters.
About Korean Kanakaraju
Korean Kanakaraju is a horror comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by Sai Babu Jagarlamudi and Y Rajeev Reddy under First Frame Entertainments and UV Creations. The film opened to mixed reviews, with audiences praising Varun and Satya’s comic timing. However, it was criticised for its weak story and the second half that failed to make a mark. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹23.65 crore net in India and ₹32.76 crore worldwide. It was made on an estimated budget of ₹40 crore.
Varun plays the titular Kanakaraju, a short-tempered man from a Rayalaseema village who leads an ordinary life. Everything changes when he’s possessed by something in a mysterious dragon-shaped vase. His eyes turn blue, he gains extraordinary powers, and is transported to South Korea whenever the country is mentioned. He soon finds himself in trouble with the Korean mafia and law enforcement. Ritika plays Chaitra in the film while Satya plays Kishtappa. The film portrays a comedic clash between Korean and Rayalaseema cultures.
Controversy around parody scene
When Korean Kanakaraju was released, controversy arose around a parody scene. A scene featuring the late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from Yuga Purushudu (1978) had become meme material in recent years. Satya recreates the scene and dialogue from the film, leading to criticism that the film’s team is ‘insulting’ NTR. It was also questioned why the meme resurfaced right before the film’s release, with the internet chalking it down to PR. Varun later clarified that the scene was shot last year as a lighthearted comedy and that they meant no disrespect. It remains to be seen how the film is received upon its OTT release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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