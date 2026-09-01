Emraan Hashmi reacts to Awarapan 2's success: ‘My best film yet; has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon’

Emraan Hashmi , currently recovering from Swine flu, is ecstatic at the numbers his latest film Awarapan 2 continues to earn at the box office. The original film, which released in 2007, had been a flop, so the success of the sequel has further surprised the industry.

The actor has now taken to his Instagram account and shared his gratitude with the audiences. He wrote on Tuesday, “There are films you work on, and then there are films you genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter. It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office. An emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music, this is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience, in cinemas. At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special.”

Emraan went on to even call Awarapan 2 “my best film yet.” “So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience.”