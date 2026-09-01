Love Story OTT release: When and where to watch John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette's tragic romance story in India

One of the most talked-about romances in American history has made its way to India. FX’s Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette is now streaming on JioHotstar, revisiting the relationship between JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette, whose lives and marriage were closely followed by the world. Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr, with Sarah Pidgeon playing Carolyn. The series premiered in February 2026 and is now available in India, seven months after its release. John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s tragic love story is now streaming in India.

A love story under the spotlight JFK Jr was born into a family that was never far from the spotlight. As the son of former US President John F Kennedy, he grew up with the world watching him. Over the years, he became one of America’s most recognisable figures and was often seen as the closest thing the country had to royalty.

Carolyn had a very different journey. She had made a name for herself long before she became part of the Kennedy family, building a career at Calvin Klein and eventually rising from a sales assistant to an executive. With her effortless style and strong sense of independence, she soon became a fashion figure in her own right. Her relationship with Kennedy Jr only pushed her further into the spotlight.

Love Story traces their journey from the early days of their relationship and their whirlwind romance to their marriage and the enormous pressure that came with it. As their every move was watched and reported, the series looks at how fame, family and the constant presence of the media affected their lives together.