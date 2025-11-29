Who are Boy Throb? Latest update on Darshan's US visa status as TikTok boyband goes viral

Boy Throb bandmember Darshan's US visa application saga has gotten many hooked to this viral TikTok boyband. Their journey began towards the end of October, but despite being on the internet for just over a month, they've amassed a massive fan following. Boy Throb has a million followers on TikTok and over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Boy Throb members hold a protest for fellow bandmate Darshan.(Instagram/boy.throb)

The members of the band are Evan Papier, Anthony Key, Zachary Sabania, and Darshan Magdum. Darshan is from India and appears on video when the band performs. Boy Throb established at the start that they have two goals – getting Darshan a visa so he can emigrate from India, and winning a Grammy.

The band is distinctive for going with pink tracksuits with their names embroidered. Boy Throb has performed at a nursing home and a public park, and on TikTok they've dropped covers of Sabrina Carpenter, Kpop Demon Hunters, and Taylor Swift among others.

Who is Darshan and what is his visa status?

As the clip above shows, Darshan appears through a laptop screen to join the performance. The band members have made it a theme throughout their videos that Darshan needs a visa to join them in the US. They've reportedly rented a property in Los Angeles and just need their fellow bandmate to move there.

Darshan gained popularity for his unconventional covers. His performance of APT was shared by both Bruno Mars and Rosé, the original singers.

Speaking to Grazia India, Darshan said, “I’ve been recording song covers since my childhood actually, but I never posted. It was five years back that I posted my first song with my brother, and it's still there. It was the ‘Hasi’ song cover [from the film Hamari Adhuri Kahani], so after that I started posting recorded covers – not to get reach and all, but just for my memories. I love keeping them in one place.”

Boy Throb initially claimed that a lawyer had said they needed a million followers to get Darshan a work visa. As things stand, Darshan still has not gotten his visa but the band has reportedly protested outside immigration offices and sought a second opinion from other lawyers.

Given how they approach some situations, Boy Throb has faced allegations of being a satire. However, they put out a statement addressing this “While the reception is mainly positive, there are quite a few unkind comments– mainly people asking if we’re ‘satire.’ We know our content can seem playful and fun, but comments like this really affect us, as we are aspiring to be legitimate artists.”

“But we’re not going to let the negativity stop us, in fact, we’ve been actively using it as fuel to prove the haters wrong, which is why we are currently in the process of creating ORIGINAL music. That’s right, we’re currently working on our debut single," they added.

“Simultaneously, we are blown away by all the support from our TRUE fans— All of you Throbbers in the Throb Mob. So we just want to make this clear: We are not a joke. We are Boy Throb. (P.S.: We’ll be releasing a full video of our retirement home performance tomorrow that will hopefully give you more context. It was an AMAZING experience)," the band continued.

Most recently, they put out a Thanksgiving post, mentioning how they couldn't be with their fourth member Darshan, indicating there's been no movement on the visa front yet.