Viral influencer who spent her entire life single is now engaged in her 40s to her first boyfriend

Mia Chard is an influencer who has been single her entire life, well into her 40s. On TikTok, she would frequently post about her struggles, which led to a community of long-time single women who resonated with her experience. Recently, in her 40s, she got a boyfriend, who is now her fiancé. Mia Chard opened up about her journey to People in a report dated November 26. She revealed that her own TikTok account led to her very first boyfriend, Sam Perez. An influencer who stayed single most of her life found love in her 40s and opened up about it. (Picture credit: People)

How did the connection happen?

Mia started posting about the loneliness of long-term singlehood in 2024, which attracted a community of people in similar situations, making her relatable.

But her candidness also made a 40-year-old film and TV production worker slide into her DMs. His impression was that Mia ran a food account because of her earlier casual videos about a local soda shop. Initially, he was hesitant, concerned that he would come across the wrong way, but he dispelled the doubts and took the chance. Mia didn't dismiss his initiative either and went on a few dates with him. Soon, she was in her first relationship. When she got into the relationship, they also began to talk about marriage. Mia was the older one in the relationship, and she felt assured to make her decisions instead of following the hardbound societal norms.

The proposal by Perez was homely and heartwarming, and didn't include any grand plan. Instead, he focused on how to make it intimate. One afternoon, while moving into their future home, he popped the question.

Mia received warm responses from her community. According to her, relationships come down to luck and timing. Earlier, she used to blame herself for staying single, but now she realises that it's okay to take time and wait for the right person.

Takeaways for finding matches

So what are the takeaways? You don't have to beat yourself up if you are not finding any matches as of now. As Mia said, it's okay to wait for the right time. Second, she was still open to any chance of exploring love, so she wasn't entirely closed off and dismissive. If you are keen on finding the right connection, having an open mind is essential. When Sam reached out, Mia didn't turn him down, which eventually led to her first relationship. Honesty also attracts connection. She stayed true to herself and confidently shared, creating a supportive community. And lastly, matches can come from unexpected places. So before dismissing a DM, take a closer look because you never know what could happen.