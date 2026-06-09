Founder recalls bizarre VC pitch: Investor joined late, then argued with woman on bed

A London-based entrepreneur has opened up about his worst investment pitch to a venture capitalist. Mert Deveci recalled how, in 2022, a VC joined his virtual call, ignored him completely, and proceeded to have a fight with a woman who was “lying in a bikini in the background”. A London-based founder has recalled his worst VC pitch, which took place over a video call in 2022. (Representational image)

Deveci, who previously founded GodmodeHQ, called it a “nightmare VC pitch” in an X post shared yesterday.

He revealed that the incident happened in 2022, when he met the unnamed venture capitalist over a Google Meet call because most companies were still working remotely.

“My nightmare VC pitch was back in 2022 on Google Meet cos everyone was remote still,” he said in his X post.

(Also read: Startup prints pitch on giant cake, sends it to venture firm to land $5 million investment)

What happened on the call According to the London-based founder, the VC joined the call 10 minutes later and was visibly distracted. When he did open his camera, Deveci noticed “a girl in a bikini in the background, lying down on the bed.”

The VC apparently said “hi” to Deveci and then simply stopped responding. “He simply stops talking and does not respond to any kind of pleasantries I extend,” said Deveci in his X post.

Things proceeded to get weirder from there. According to the founder, the VC muted the call and began to have an argument with the girl.

“Then immediately, the girl says something, the guy mutes our call - turns around and they start profusely discussing/fighting,” he wrote. “There is no voice but camera is open so I can tell.”