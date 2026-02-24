Startup prints pitch on giant cake, sends it to venture firm to land $5 million investment

The struggle to get a meeting with a VC firm often leads to "out of the box" thinking, but a startup recently raised the bar for creative outreach by delivering a massive, custom-printed cake to Better Tomorrow Ventures' offices. The fintech-focused early-stage venture firm’s co-founder posted a picture of the massive cake that doubles as a pitch deck. The cake image was shared on X by the venture firm’s co-founder. (X/@pitdesi)

“Someone just came and delivered an absolutely massive cake to our office as a pitch for their company,” co-founder Sheel Mohnot tweeted. He added, “Definitely one way to get attention! Who wants some cake?”

Also Read: Startup founder recalls getting reply from Nithin Kamath within an hour

He shared a picture of the cake, which had been eaten a bit. Mohnot later replied that he couldn’t resist eating a piece of cake before clicking a picture.

What does the picture show? The image shows a large, rectangular sheet cake in a cardboard delivery box. The cake is decorated with a border of light blue frosting dollops, and its top surface features a printed "Seed Memo”.

The memo, which aims to raise $5 million, is organised into several professional sections detailing a startup's business plan. It is divided into sections like “What we’re building,” “How it works,” “Who it’s for,” “Traction,” “Go to market,” and finally, a section on “Raise”.