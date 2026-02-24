Startup prints pitch on giant cake, sends it to venture firm to land $5 million investment
While some were impressed by the startup’s approach, a few thought it was unprofessional.
The struggle to get a meeting with a VC firm often leads to "out of the box" thinking, but a startup recently raised the bar for creative outreach by delivering a massive, custom-printed cake to Better Tomorrow Ventures' offices. The fintech-focused early-stage venture firm’s co-founder posted a picture of the massive cake that doubles as a pitch deck.
“Someone just came and delivered an absolutely massive cake to our office as a pitch for their company,” co-founder Sheel Mohnot tweeted. He added, “Definitely one way to get attention! Who wants some cake?”
He shared a picture of the cake, which had been eaten a bit. Mohnot later replied that he couldn’t resist eating a piece of cake before clicking a picture.
What does the picture show?
The image shows a large, rectangular sheet cake in a cardboard delivery box. The cake is decorated with a border of light blue frosting dollops, and its top surface features a printed "Seed Memo”.
The memo, which aims to raise $5 million, is organised into several professional sections detailing a startup's business plan. It is divided into sections like “What we’re building,” “How it works,” “Who it’s for,” “Traction,” “Go to market,” and finally, a section on “Raise”.
What did social media say?
An individual asked, “Hand delivered or DoorDash?” Mohnot responded, “Hand delivered! I wasn't at the office when it came though.” When asked if the cake was good, the co-founder expressed, “It’s very good.”
Another commented, “Now that is a bold move, cake always makes meetings better though.” A third added, “Yummy pitch.” A fourth wrote, “That's a pretty creative way to pitch a company. I think the cake thing might just work.”
