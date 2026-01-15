Startup founder recalls getting reply from Nithin Kamath within an hour

In 2020, a hopeful entrepreneur launched his startup and took a long shot by emailing Nithin Kamath. To his surprise, the Zerodha CEO and co-founder replied within just one hour. While the pitch didn't result in an investment, the founder recently shared how that brief moment of accessibility gave him the momentum to keep building, ultimately leading to his current success with a company generating over $200,000 in revenue. The startup founder shared his story of Nithin Kamath on X. (File Photo, X/@manoj_ahi)

“I reached out to Nithin Kamath back in 2020 when I launched my startup MoneyFit. I didn't expect a reply, but he responded within an hour,” Manoj Ahirwar, who is currently in Singapore, wrote.

Also Read: India-origin entrepreneur in UK earns $200 an hour training AI models part-time: 'Intellectual curiosity drew me in’ He continued, “While I didn't end up getting investment from Zerodha, it was incredible to see how accessible he was. You could just reach out directly to the founder.”

He shared that the experience didn’t demotivate him; rather, it inspired him to keep building. After five years, he is running his own company, which has crossed $200K in revenue.

“When I look back, I realise that my startup MoneyFit wasn't ready for investment, but I'm glad I tried anyway,” Ahirwar posted.

He also shared a screenshot of the email from years ago. “I'm Manoj from India. Launched my Startup MoneyFit.io,” read the subject of an email dated August 30, 2020.

Ahirwar sent the email at 9:03 pm and received a reply from Nithin Kamath at 10:12 pm on the same day. In his response, Kamath had tagged a few members from his team and asked them to check Ahirwar’s email.