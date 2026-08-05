BSH expands premium appliance portfolio with new Bosch kitchen products, showcases Siemens coffee machine

The latest portfolio expansion includes several new Bosch appliances across food preparation and cooking categories. Leading the lineup is the PureMixx Plus Mixer Grinder with Food Processor, which combines more than 40 food preparation functions into a single appliance. According to the company, it can knead dough for up to 100 rotis in 10 minutes, chop 2kg of vegetables in under a minute and prepare a 1kg salad plate in less than a minute.

BSH Home Appliances has expanded its premium Small Domestic Appliances portfolio in India with the launch of several new Bosch kitchen appliances and the showcase of a Siemens automatic coffee machine. The latest additions strengthen the company's offering across food preparation, cooking and premium home coffee solutions, while supporting its long-term growth plans for the Indian market.

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BSH also introduced the TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, equipped with the company's Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker. It features a 1000W double ball-bearing copper motor capable of speeds up to 24,000 RPM and is designed to deliver traditional stone-ground results while handling heavy-duty grinding and everyday kitchen tasks.

The company further expanded its cooking portfolio with the Crispmaxx Air Fryer range, which uses up to 95% less oil for healthier cooking. BSH also previewed two upcoming products for India, the TrueSafe Indi Induction Cooktop, featuring surge protection and faster heating technology, and the TrueSafe Gas Stove, which includes what the company says is India's first Safe Lock Mechanism with a patent filed.

Siemens coffee machine showcased Alongside the Bosch product announcements, BSH showcased the Siemens EQ700 iAroma Fully Automatic Coffee Machine. The premium coffee machine features a 5-inch iSelect touchscreen, personalised aroma settings and Home Connect compatibility. It can prepare up to 41 coffee specialities and highlights the company's continued focus on premium home coffee solutions.