Football Transfer Watch: Big money, big moves across Europe

While the FIFA World Cup dominated the headlines and public consciousness all summer, European clubs have been busy at work, reshaping their squads for the coming season. As the continent’s domestic leagues prepare to resume this month, here are the biggest moves of the summer transfer window. Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. (Getty Images via AFP)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool to Trabzonspor) — Free transfer In one of the summer’s most surprising coups, Trabzonspor hijacked Besiktas’ agreement to secure Salah on a free transfer. He will bring elite goalscoring numbers and unprecedented global stature to the Süper Lig.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa to Chelsea) — £117 million Chelsea shattered the British transfer record to secure the young playmaker. Rogers’ explosive driving runs and raw technical vision will give the Blues at Stamford Bridge creativity and cutting edge in attack.

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest to Manchester City) — £116 million City moved quickly to bring Forest’s standout midfielder to the Etihad. Anderson will rotate across multiple central roles, giving City crucial domestic depth and line-breaking precision.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur) — £100 million Spurs made a massive nine-figure statement by raiding Newcastle. Tonali will anchor Roberto De Zerbi’s high-octane midfield, bringing relentless pressing and elite deep-lying distribution to North London.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United to Barcelona) — £69.3 million Hansi Flick identified Gordon as his primary attacking target and got his man. The winger’s ruthless off-the-ball work rate and direct pace will complement Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in an electric frontline.

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea to Real Madrid) — £51.8 million Madrid agreed a substantial mid-World Cup package to bring the left-back back to Spain. Cucurella will lock down the flank, providing Jose Mourinho with a tireless overlapping option and defensive stability.

Andy Robertson (Liverpool to Tottenham Hotspur) — Free transfer Spurs snapped up the veteran Scotsman to bolster their defensive options. Robertson will supply pinpoint delivery from the left and a crucial title-winning experience.

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus) — €50 million Juventus finalised a permanent deal after long negotiations with PSG. Kolo Muani’s sudden pace and direct threat in transition give the Italian side a far more potent counter-attacking outfit.

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Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa to Manchester United) — £35 million United snapped up the Belgian midfielder to fix their passing issues from deep. Tielemans will dictate the tempo of matches, allowing the front line greater freedom in transition.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City to Real Madrid) — Free transfer The Portuguese maestro departed the Etihad upon the expiry of his contract. Silva will bring spatial intelligence and creative control to Madrid’s engine room.

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool to Real Madrid) — Free transfer Madrid capitalised on Konaté’s contract impasse at Anfield to complete their defensive rebuild. He will bring towering aerial dominance and recovery speed to the Bernabéu.

John Stones (Manchester City to Inter Milan) — Free transfer Stones ended his decade-long stint in England to move to Serie A. He will step directly into Inter's back three, operating as an inverted playmaker from deep.

Andrey Santos (Chelsea to Manchester United) — £50 million United replaced the departed Casemiro with his fellow countryman. Santos will provide Old Trafford with dynamic ball-carrying and defensive tenacity in central midfield.

Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan) — €74 million AC Milan broke their club transfer record to land the Portuguese forward. Ramos will lead the Rossoneri line next season, supplying clinical penalty-box finishing and intelligent link-up play.