US entrepreneur praises India's quick delivery platforms, compares with hour-long waits in America

An American entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after praising India’s ultra-fast delivery ecosystem, calling it far ahead of the United States and several other regions. In an X post, James Blunt said he was “blown away” when Swiggy and Blinkit delivered an order in just 6 minutes during his recent visit to India. The entrepreneur said Uber Eats order routinely takes an hour in the US. (Representational image/Unsplash)

“Every time I visit India… there’s one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy, @letsblinkit… you order something and it’s at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away! Meanwhile in the U.S., an Uber Eats order routinely takes an hour. The efficiency gap is insane,” Blunt wrote, asking users why such a stark difference exists.

Social media users divided

The post instantly triggered thousands of reactions, with many Indians proudly agreeing, while others highlighted the human cost behind quick delivery platforms.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day. Gotta acknowledge, Blinkit has nicely optimised their operations, they've set up a fulfillment center every 1-2 miles with a standard 10-20 delivery team. They can't be late even if they wanted to.”

“India’s speed comes from a perfect combo — dense cities, massive gig workforce, hyper-local dark stores, and ruthless logistics optimisation. In the US, longer distances, higher labour costs, and fewer micro-warehouses slow everything down. Same apps, completely different infrastructure,” explained another.

“Thanks for the shoutout! India's delivery speed with Swiggy and Blinkit is unbeatable; 6 minutes is pure efficiency magic. Dense cities, tech innovation, and hardworking delivery teams make it happen. Visit again soon!” wrote a third user.

Hidden costs of 10-minute deliveries

However, not everyone agreed with the comparison. Several users argued that India’s instant delivery boom rests on the backs of underpaid workers pushed into unsafe conditions.

“Lowly paid workers who zig-zag through traffic endangering their lives and the lives of others; fear of getting abused by every other customer; no fear of getting a traffic ticket! The list is too long!” one user wrote.

“Exploiting people for cheap labour. Yes it gives them jobs and such, but the conditions are inhuman and the pay is not really liveable unless you clock at least 12 hrs/day,” commented another.

“All these 5 minute deliveries are by men in need who have only this one low paying job to survive. It is not the systemic efficiency of the companies running this model, but of those men who are made to rush insanely to complete the delivery lest they lose associated incentives or even the job sometimes. The law supports this exploitation while people enjoy the convenience out of it and thus support the law!!” said one user.