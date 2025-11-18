Blinkit wows US Tech Roast hosts with live 10-minute delivery, video leaves internet divided

A Bengaluru-based software engineer working with Blinkit has gone viral after a clip of her interaction with the hosts of a US-based stand-up comedy show, Tech Roast, caught widespread attention online. Taking to Instagram, engineer Ishita Arora shared a video, recounting how the comedians, known for roasting tech companies and software professionals, were unexpectedly impressed by her demonstration of Blinkit’s rapid delivery services. The clip has since gone viral, sparking a debate online.(Instagram/@ishitaaroraaa)

In the clip, she explained that when the hosts asked her what products she had built, she mentioned Blinkit, prompting them to question the platform’s 10-minute delivery capability. She then described how one of the hosts sat beside her as she opened the app and explained how it works. The hosts then asked her to place an order for an iPhone 17 Pro Max. “We placed the order and they legit put a timer on,” she said.

Moments later, Ishita is seen stepping out of the auditorium to receive the order, while the hosts joke, “We will never see her again”. The camera follows her outside, and in a surprising twist, the delivery partner is later called on stage. Through a translator, the delivery agent shares that he completes 45 orders a day, with nearly all delivered within 10 minutes.”

This prompted the hosts and audience to erupt into applause. Meanwhile, Ishita captioned her video, “Turned roast show into a toast show.”

Social media users are divided

The clip has since gone viral, sparking a debate online. Many viewers praised the lighthearted moment and the delivery partner’s recognition. “Real sweet to bring the delivery man in stage and clap for his efforts. e-commerce companies and our convenience wouldn't exist without thousands of ppl like him. they deserve appreciation and proper compensation,” one user wrote.

However, criticism poured in as well, with several users raising concerns over labour conditions and sustainability.

“Cause we have cheap labors you! Nothing to be proud of! Imma be happy when there of a reasonable living wage is set by our government for everyone,” one user wrote.

Others argued that quick commerce encourages exploitation and unsustainable consumption. “Being proud of quick commerce is being proud of exploitation of planet wastage putting minimum wage labours as is exploiting indias cheap labour and no increment in consumption apart from top 10%. Its just 90% serving 10%. No revolution maximum exploitation and building a toxic purchase habit. Quick commerce will drown this country this bubble gonna burst soon,” a critic wrote.

“Blinkit and other QComm apps only work because of the exploitation of their delivery partners. NOBODY and I mean NOBODY needs things delivered in 10 mins, period,” commented another.

“With labour as cheap as India has and the population, is it really an achievement,’ questioned a third user.