‘Hum aapke dost banna chahte hai’: Russian vlogger filming in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar harassed by man

A Russian vlogger faced an unwelcoming situation while filming a video in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market. A man interrupted her filming session and insisted on becoming her friend. She also shared a video of her interaction on YouTube and it has angered people. While some apologised to her that she had to experience such an incident while in India, others praised her for the way she handled the situation. The image shows a Russian Vlogger filming her experience while visiting Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi. (YouTube/@koko_kvv)

“He doesn’t want an Indian friend,” the vlogger, who goes by Koko in India, wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens to show her filming her experience of visiting Sarojini Market. Suddenly, a man appears from behind her and asks her if she wants to be his friend. She politely refuses, but instead of leaving, the person goes on to ask why she won’t be his friend. The video ends with the vlogger saying bye to the man and avoiding his unwanted advances.

Take a look at this video:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 68,000 views. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video:

“Being an Indian, I apologise for that guy's behaviour,” wrote a YouTube user. “You are a smart person to handle him the way you did,” added another. “Sorry for that guy koko, you handled that guy very smartly,” joined a third.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!