5 sedans I would choose for the daily grind of city traffic
From compact petrol sedans to premium electric and hybrid models, these five sedans are well suited for the daily grind of city traffic.
City commuting often means long hours in stop-and-go traffic, navigating tight spaces, as well as unpredictable road conditions. In such environments, a sedan that offers smooth performance, comfortable seating and practical features can make a noticeable difference to the overall driving experience. From affordable compact options to premium electric and hybrid offerings, here are five sedans that are perfect for tackling city traffic.
All prices are ex-showroom
Honda Amaze
₹ 7.48 - 10 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 17.99 Lakhs
Honda City
₹ 11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Honda Amaze: ₹7.47 - 9.99 lakh
The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker, featuring a compact footprint and a decent feature package. Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, it comes with both manual and CVT options. Amenities include a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, awireless charger, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.
- Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)
- Gearbox: 5MT, CVT
Skoda Slavia - ₹9.99 - 17.99 lakh
The Skoda Slavia is a premium sedan with an airy cabin experience and ample creature comforts to make tedious commutes more enjoyable. It can be had with two distinct turbo-petrol engine options, offering buyers manual, torque converter, and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. Amenities include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster.
- Powertrain: 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp/178 Nm) | 1.5-litre TSI (148 bhp/250 Nm)
- Gearbox: 6MT, 6TC, 7DCT
Honda City: ₹11.95 - 16.07 lakh
The Honda City remains among the most popular sedans on Indian roads, bringing refined driving dynamics alongside premium, tech-rich interiors. It is offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a manual gearbox or a CVT with paddleshifters. It brings features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier, alongside the Honda Sensing ADAS suite.
- Powertrain: 1.5-litre NA iVTEC (117 bhp/145 Nm)
- Gearbox: 6MT, 7CVT
BYD Seal: ₹41.00 - 53.15 lakh
The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan with a sleek design, plush interiors, and smooth performance that remains well-mannered within the city. It can be had with two battery pack options that deliver a single-charge range of up to 650 km, and buyers can choose between rear-wheel or all-wheel drive options. The cabin is lined with soft-touch materials and offers ample legroom, while the driver gets treated to a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch LCD cluster, wireless charging, and a windscreen HUD. The centre console includes a crystal gear selector alongside a range of physical controls.
- Battery: 61.44 kWh (510 km), 82.56 (up to 650 km)
- Variants: Dynamic (201 bhp/310 Nm) | Premium (308 bhp/360 Nm) | Performance AWD (523 bhp/670 Nm)
Toyota Camry: ₹47.48 - 47.62 lakh
The Toyota Camry is a premium mid-size featuring elegant overalls, a spacious cabin with premium amenities and hybrid performance. It derives power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, while the transmission on offer is an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift Mode for manual gear changes. Stepping inside reveals soft leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.
- Powertrain: 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid (226.8 bhp/221 Nm)
- Gearbox: e-CVT
