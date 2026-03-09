5 sedans I would choose for the daily grind of city traffic

Honda Amaze

The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker, featuring a compact footprint and a decent feature package. Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, it comes with both manual and CVT options. Amenities include a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, awireless charger, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders. Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia is a premium sedan with an airy cabin experience and ample creature comforts to make tedious commutes more enjoyable. It can be had with two distinct turbo-petrol engine options, offering buyers manual, torque converter, and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. Amenities include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster. Powertrain: 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp/178 Nm) | 1.5-litre TSI (148 bhp/250 Nm)

Honda City

The Honda City remains among the most popular sedans on Indian roads, bringing refined driving dynamics alongside premium, tech-rich interiors. It is offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a manual gearbox or a CVT with paddleshifters. It brings features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier, alongside the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Powertrain: 1.5-litre NA iVTEC (117 bhp/145 Nm)

BYD Seal

The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan with a sleek design, plush interiors, and smooth performance that remains well-mannered within the city. It can be had with two battery pack options that deliver a single-charge range of up to 650 km, and buyers can choose between rear-wheel or all-wheel drive options. The cabin is lined with soft-touch materials and offers ample legroom, while the driver gets treated to a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch LCD cluster, wireless charging, and a windscreen HUD. The centre console includes a crystal gear selector alongside a range of physical controls. Battery: 61.44 kWh (510 km), 82.56 (up to 650 km)

Toyota Camry