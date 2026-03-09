Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    5 sedans I would choose for the daily grind of city traffic

    From compact petrol sedans to premium electric and hybrid models, these five sedans are well suited for the daily grind of city traffic.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 3:53 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    City commuting often means long hours in stop-and-go traffic, navigating tight spaces, as well as unpredictable road conditions. In such environments, a sedan that offers smooth performance, comfortable seating and practical features can make a noticeable difference to the overall driving experience. From affordable compact options to premium electric and hybrid offerings, here are five sedans that are perfect for tackling city traffic.

    From affordable compact sedans to luxury electrified options, these five models stand out for their ability to handle the daily grind of urban traffic with ease
    From affordable compact sedans to luxury electrified options, these five models stand out for their ability to handle the daily grind of urban traffic with ease

    All prices are ex-showroom

    Honda Amaze: 7.47 - 9.99 lakh

    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze

    The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker, featuring a compact footprint and a decent feature package. Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, it comes with both manual and CVT options. Amenities include a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, awireless charger, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

    • Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 5MT, CVT

    Skoda Slavia - 9.99 - 17.99 lakh

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia

    The Skoda Slavia is a premium sedan with an airy cabin experience and ample creature comforts to make tedious commutes more enjoyable. It can be had with two distinct turbo-petrol engine options, offering buyers manual, torque converter, and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. Amenities include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster.

    • Powertrain: 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp/178 Nm) | 1.5-litre TSI (148 bhp/250 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 6MT, 6TC, 7DCT

    Honda City: 11.95 - 16.07 lakh

    Honda City
    Honda City

    The Honda City remains among the most popular sedans on Indian roads, bringing refined driving dynamics alongside premium, tech-rich interiors. It is offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a manual gearbox or a CVT with paddleshifters. It brings features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier, alongside the Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

    • Powertrain: 1.5-litre NA iVTEC (117 bhp/145 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 6MT, 7CVT

    BYD Seal: 41.00 - 53.15 lakh

    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal

    The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan with a sleek design, plush interiors, and smooth performance that remains well-mannered within the city. It can be had with two battery pack options that deliver a single-charge range of up to 650 km, and buyers can choose between rear-wheel or all-wheel drive options. The cabin is lined with soft-touch materials and offers ample legroom, while the driver gets treated to a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch LCD cluster, wireless charging, and a windscreen HUD. The centre console includes a crystal gear selector alongside a range of physical controls.

    • Battery: 61.44 kWh (510 km), 82.56 (up to 650 km)
    • Variants: Dynamic (201 bhp/310 Nm) | Premium (308 bhp/360 Nm) | Performance AWD (523 bhp/670 Nm)

    Toyota Camry: 47.48 - 47.62 lakh

    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry

    The Toyota Camry is a premium mid-size featuring elegant overalls, a spacious cabin with premium amenities and hybrid performance. It derives power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, while the transmission on offer is an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift Mode for manual gear changes. Stepping inside reveals soft leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

    • Powertrain: 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid (226.8 bhp/221 Nm)
    • Gearbox: e-CVT
    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/5 Sedans I Would Choose For The Daily Grind Of City Traffic
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes