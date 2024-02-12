Kartik Aaryan and 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan team up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, film to release on Diwali

Fans can expect triple the spooky fun as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been announced! On Monday, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan made a joint Instagram post to share that the third instalment to the superhit and much-loved franchise is in the works. It is set to release this year on Diwali 2024. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set to go on floor this month) Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will star in the sequel to the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announcement

“And its happening (fire emoticon) Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya (red heart emoticon). This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3,” read the caption of Kartik's new post.

The post had a video that compiled scenes from the 2007 film and the sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022. The video had Vidya Balan dancing (as Manjulika) as well as Kartik in his role of Rooh Baba to the tune of ‘Aami Je Tomar.’

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Also bring back Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi to the cast.” A second fan wrote, “She should welcome you on board.. as she is the original queen of Bhool Bhulaiya series.” A comment also read, “The Crossover everyone awaiting for is finally happening!” “I am sure Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a super blockbuster,” said another fan.

Just a month ago in January, the film's production house T-Series posted a candid picture of Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan which hinted that a major announcement was in the cards. They captioned the post, “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 psychological horror comedy. It starred Tabu in dual roles as Anjulika Chatterjee and Manjulika Chatterjee, along with Kartik, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. The film was received well and went on to become a superhit, earning more than ₹250 crore worldwide.

