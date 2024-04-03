Jyothika, Suriya's intense workout video is couple goals; R Madhavan, Shilpa Shetty are in awe. Watch

Suriya and Jyothika aren't just great actors, but as obsessed with their fitness. In a video shared by Jyothika on Instagram, the couple can be seen sweating it out in the gym together. (Also Read – Jyothika talks about what makes a marriage 'ideal': ‘It is important to respect and appreciate your partner’) Suriya and Jyothika are couple goals in their workout video

Jyothika and Suriya's workout video

Jyothika took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a video of her and husband Suriya's joint workout in the gym. They can be seen jogging on parallel treadmills in the first glimpse. Later, he's seen helping her out with a leg exercise. They're also seen jogging against each other's force using a resistance band across their waists. The two also perform individual workout of various kinds, from skipping, lifting weights, stretching to jogging.

Jyothika captioned the post, “Double sweat, double fun!” Her Shaitaan co-star R Madhavan was left impressed by the duo's workout. He commented, “Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU (applause emojis).” Actor Shilpa Shetty also expressed her awe and wrote, “Wow (applause emojis).”

Jyothika and Suriya's marriage

Jyothika and Suriya have worked together in seven films, including Vasanth's 1999 Tamil romantic comedy musical Poovellam Kettuppar. They tied the knot in 2006, and welcomed a daughter, Diya, in 2007, and a son, Dev, in 2010. They also run a production house together, called 2D Entertainment.

Last year, Jyothika opened up on her marriage in an interview to Saina South Plus. “It’s important to respect and appreciate one’s partner. Do not take your partner for granted. When you respect and appreciate them, love is something that happens automatically," said Jyothika.

Jyothika had also discusses her marriage with Suriya in interviews with Galatta Plus and Behindwoods in the past. “Suriya always acted only to the extent the director asked him to and never took undue advantage. I had earned the money I needed by then (when he proposed to her). I married him in a month,” she had said.

Last seen in Shaitaan, Jyothika will next star in more Hindi projects – Srikanth and Dabba Cartel. Meanwhile, Suriya has Kanguva and Sarfira in the pipeline.