Parkinson’s disease may begin years before the tremor appears: Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains

If you have ever seen an elderly person whose hands are trembling, you have likely spotted someone who suffers from Parkinson's disease. It is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases in the world that affects movement, and as per the Mayo Clinic website, it worsens over time.

Also Read | Ortho-spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg shares 5 everyday signs that hint at the neck affecting the spinal cord

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease starts slow. The first symptom can be as subtle as a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand or sometimes a foot or the jaw. While tremors are the most common symptom of the disease, it is not the only one. And according to Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, it might not even be the first.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on September 4, Dr Kumar shared subtle signs that can indicate the onset of Parkinson’s disease in individuals years before the first tremor appears. They are presented as follows.